Blood Screening Market To Worth USD 4.84 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

According to SkyQuest, the demand for plasma-derived products, including vital components such as immunoglobulins and clotting factors, steadily rises. This surge in demand is concurrently driving the need for advanced blood screening products that can guarantee the safety and quality of these crucial medical supplies in the blood screening market.

Pages - 157

The global blood screening market is currently experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a confluence of compelling factors. Chief among these drivers is the escalating prevalence of blood-related disorders, prompting a heightened demand for blood and blood products across healthcare systems worldwide.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.73 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 4.84 Billion CAGR 8.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Product Type End User Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

NAT Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Detection of Infectious Diseases

NAT segment exhibited an estimated CAGR of approximately 8.2%, underlining its significance within the blood screening market. The NAT sub-segment is a key player within the broader category of reagents and kits to detect infectious diseases in blood samples.

The markets in North America has firmly established itself as the leading revenue contributor in the global blood screening market. Several key factors underpin its dominant position, including the significant presence of key industry players in the region.

Software Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Efficient Data Management and Analysis

Software Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Efficient Data Management and Analysis

Software segment within the blood screening market encompasses a range of applications designed for efficient data management and analysis. It exhibited a robust CAGR of approximately 9.5% in the blood screening market.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are emerging as the fastest-growing segment within the global blood screening market, fueled by a combination of influential factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing awareness among people in the region about the importance of blood donation and the critical role of blood screening in healthcare.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the blood screeningmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Blood Screening Market



In 2022, Guardant Health, Inc., a renowned precision oncology company, unveiled its cutting-edge innovation, the next-generation Guardant SHIELD multi-cancer assay, currently in the research phase. This groundbreaking assay represents a significant advancement in cancer detection and diagnosis, as it is designed to analyze approximately 20,000 epigenomic indicators within a single blood test. These indicators hold immense potential for identifying solid cancers, promising a more comprehensive and efficient approach to early cancer detection. In 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics introduced the Accelerate Arc system, a breakthrough solution aimed at expediting and enhancing the precision of microbiological detection in positive blood cultures. This state-of-the-art system addresses a critical need in healthcare by streamlining the process of identifying infections in blood samples.

Key Questions Answered in Blood Screening Market Report

Key Questions Answered in Blood Screening Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

