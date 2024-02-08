US dollar falls despite new recovery, mixed Fed statements

(MENAFN) The US dollar sustained its downward trajectory on Wednesday, following a brief period of recovery in recent days triggered by robust US data and statements from Federal Reserve officials that defied market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts. Despite these factors, the dollar relinquished gains made over the past few days, particularly against the euro, slipping from its highest level in approximately three months on Tuesday. This decline occurred despite prevailing investor sentiments anticipating a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March.



The retreat in the US dollar was accompanied by a drop in US Treasury bond yields, further accentuating the pace of decline in the currency's value. Against the euro, the dollar depreciated by 0.14 percent to 1.0769, a continuation from the previous day's 0.1 percent decrease. Earlier in the week, the dollar had surged to its highest level since November 14, reaching USD1.0722 against the euro. Similarly, the dollar index, which gauges the dollar's performance against a basket of six major currencies, including the euro, experienced a marginal decline of approximately 0.08 percent to 104.06. This came after a 0.29 percent decrease the day prior, despite reaching its peak since November 14 at 104.60 points just days earlier.



Analysts attributed the dollar's reversal to technical factors, particularly following a two-day ascent of 1.4 percent against the euro in response to unexpectedly robust US employment data and cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. These statements had tempered expectations of an imminent interest rate cut, providing temporary support to the dollar. However, the recent downturn was further exacerbated by a retreat in US Treasury bond yields from their recent highs, spurred by robust demand for newly issued three-year bonds. This diminished some of the underlying support for the dollar, contributing to its overall decline.

