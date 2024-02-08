European stocks fall amid weak banking sector performance, losses for energy firms

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stocks concluded on a lower note, primarily influenced by lackluster performance in the banking sector and announcements of losses from major energy players Equinor and Total Energies. The broader European STOXX 600 index experienced a decline of 0.3 percent, with Spanish stocks notably plunging more than their European counterparts, down by 1.2 percent.



Equinor, a prominent Norwegian oil and gas production company, saw its shares plummet by 7.8 percent following the announcement of its plan to slash total payments to shareholders by three billion dollars for the current year. Meanwhile, Total Energies, a French energy conglomerate, witnessed a 3.2 percent drop in its shares after revealing that adjusted income for the fourth quarter fell beyond market expectations.



The banking sector index faced a notable setback, declining by 0.9 percent, largely driven by a 2.7 percent loss in UBS shares. This decline ensued subsequent to two brokerage firms lowering the target price for the Swiss bank, contributing to downward pressure on banking sector stocks.



Despite the overall downturn, the technology companies index bucked the trend, continuing its upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive day with a rise of approximately 0.7 percent. This resilience in the technology sector served as a contrasting bright spot amid the broader market downturn, underscoring the sector's ongoing resilience and investor confidence.

