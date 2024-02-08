Netanyahu says only resolution is complete victory

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly dismissed a proposed plan by Hamas to end the longstanding conflict in Gaza, declaring that the only viable solution is "absolute victory" over the Palestinian militants. The Hamas-authored document outlines a three-stage, 135-day ceasefire plan involving the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and talks aimed at a permanent truce during the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the strip.



The leaked text of the plan, reported by Reuters, was swiftly rejected by Netanyahu in a press conference a day later. The Israeli Prime Minister dismissed the proposal as succumbing to "Hamas's delusional demands," stating that surrendering to such terms would not lead to the freedom of hostages but instead invite additional conflict and disaster for Israel.



Key to the rejection is Hamas's insistence on remaining Gaza's governing authority, a condition absent in an earlier proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators. Netanyahu asserted that the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza should not involve Hamas, emphasizing that "the day after" should mark the end of the militant group's governance. He pledged that Israel would work towards demilitarizing Gaza permanently and expressed a commitment to act in the region whenever necessary to prevent the resurgence of terrorism.



Netanyahu's uncompromising stance on achieving "total victory" has not only strained relations between West Jerusalem and Washington but also highlighted the broader complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The rejection of a two-state solution and the pursuit of a decisive military victory underscore the challenges in finding a lasting resolution to the protracted and deeply rooted issues in the region. The Israeli Prime Minister's declaration sets the stage for intensified diplomatic tensions and a potential reevaluation of the strategies employed in addressing one of the most enduring conflicts in the world.







MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107825916