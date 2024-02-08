China's economy confronts ongoing deflationary pressure as consumer prices fall

(MENAFN) In January, China experienced its fourth consecutive month of declining consumer prices, marking the most significant decrease in nearly 15 years. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed a 0.8 percent year-on-year drop in the consumer price index, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December. Despite this downward trend, there was a slight uptick on a monthly basis, with the index rising by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month's 0.1 percent increase. The figures surprised experts who had anticipated a smaller annual decline of 0.5 percent and a larger monthly increase of 0.4 percent. This January's annual decline in the CPI stands as the steepest since September 2009.



The persistent fall in consumer prices reflects ongoing challenges for China's economy, which has been striving to achieve robust recovery momentum since the conclusion of anti-COVID measures in late 2022. However, the economy's trajectory in the new year has been less than promising. Official surveys indicate a contraction in factory activity in January, signaling weakening confidence amidst a backdrop of declining property prices, concerns over local government debt, and subdued global demand. As the world's second-largest economy grapples with these multifaceted challenges, the specter of deflationary pressures looms large, posing obstacles to its efforts to regain solid footing.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107825915