A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Termination of the fifth phase of share buy-back program





On 3 November 2023, the Company announced the initiation of the fifth phase of the share buy-back program. The shares to be acquired was planned to a total market value of DKK 11 billion (around USD 1.6 billion).

The Company has decided to terminate the fifth phase of the share buy-back program with immediate effect and the Lead Manager, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB's mandate to purchase shares on behalf of the Company has been withdrawn.

Copenhagen, 8 February 2024

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel.: +45 3363 3484

