Asia-Pacific Region Held The Major Share In The Global Dental Tourism Market

By providers, the dental clinics segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global dental tourism market revenue

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Tourism Market by Services (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Dental Cosmetics, Others), by Providers (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global dental tourism industry generated $6.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $21.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global dental tourism market is experiencing growth propelled by factors such as escalating rates of tooth loss, heightened demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing healthcare expenditures per individual, and the introduction of advanced technological solutions. Nonetheless, stringent governmental regulations limiting foreign medical treatments pose a barrier to market expansion. Despite this, the burgeoning geriatric demographic and the availability of advanced healthcare alternatives are fueling the popularity of dental tourism worldwide, presenting promising prospects within the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the dental tourism market worldwide, particularly in countries like India and China, which were popular destinations for dental tourism. The imposition of travel bans, supply chain disruptions, and movement restrictions had a severe impact on this industry during the initial years of the pandemic.

The dental tourism market in India was hit hard by the travel restrictions, which prevented patients from neighboring countries from seeking dental treatment. According to Fortis Healthcare's annual report, the dental tourism industry witnessed a significant decline in 2021 due to global travel restrictions.

However, the dental tourism industry has shown signs of recovery post-pandemic.

The dental implants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

In 2021, the dental implants segment commanded the largest market share within the global dental tourism market, contributing to over two-fifths of the total revenue. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Dental implants are favored for their long-term efficacy, serving as durable replacements that not only preserve and bolster natural bone but also provide a stable foundation for prosthetic devices.

Meanwhile, the dental cosmetics segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to escalating incidences of dental ailments such as periodontal disease, tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and cavities. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to dental issues, contributes to the heightened demand for cosmetic dental procedures.

The dental clinics segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

In 2021, the dental clinics segment dominated the global dental tourism market, accounting for almost three-fourths of the total revenue and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the same period. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for affordable treatment options. Furthermore, healthcare systems worldwide perceive dental clinics as having a lower risk of infection compared to hospitals, further driving the preference for this segment among consumers.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2021-

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global dental tourism market, securing over half of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2031. This is attributed to the abundant availability of experienced dentists and the presence of advanced infrastructure for dental treatments, which have bolstered market growth. Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the adoption of innovative technologies like CAD/CAM-based dental restorations and a high level of awareness regarding dental procedures throughout the region.

Leading Market Players-

Liberty Dental Clinic

Dubai Dental Hospital

Imperial Dental Specialist Center

Medlife Group

clove dental

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Franco-Vietnamese Hospital

raffles medical group

Fortis Healthcare

Oris Dental Centre

