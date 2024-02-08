UN director claims globe walking in era of mayhem

(MENAFN) In a sobering annual address to the United Nations Security Council, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres painted a bleak picture of a world spiraling into what he described as an "age of chaos." Guterres expressed deep concern over the current state of global affairs, citing a divided Security Council struggling to address critical geopolitical issues and ongoing crises.



Highlighting the grim reality faced by millions of people caught in conflicts worldwide, Guterres emphasized the "dangerous and unpredictable" nature of the current global landscape. He described the situation as a "deadly, daily, hungry hell" for innocent civilians affected by wars and conflicts across the globe.



The secretary-general pointed to the geopolitical fissures that have deadlocked the United Nations Security Council, hindering its ability to respond effectively to pressing issues. Among the divisive matters, Guterres specifically mentioned Israel's war in Gaza, expressing alarm over reports that Israel intends to intensify its military offensive in the southern area of the besieged enclave. He warned that such actions could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation, with potentially severe regional consequences.



Guterres also criticized states that are actively enhancing their arsenals of weapons of mass destruction, noting that these measures only contribute to global insecurity and heighten regional tensions. Expressing dismay at the race to develop faster, stealthier, and more accurate nuclear arsenals, he highlighted the absence of sufficient safeguards, creating alarming new possibilities for destructive conflict and even the annihilation of humanity.



As the United Nations grapples with these complex and pressing issues, Guterres' stark assessment underscores the urgent need for global cooperation and concerted efforts to navigate the challenges of an increasingly chaotic world. The secretary-general's priorities for 2024 signal a call to action, urging nations to address the root causes of conflicts, prioritize humanitarian concerns, and work collectively towards a more stable and secure future.



