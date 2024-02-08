Portion Of Gokulpuri Metro Station Wall Collapses In Delhi, 4 Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) At least four people were injured after a portion of the Gokalpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) crashed on the road in northeast Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) At least four people were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) crashed on the road in northeast Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Thursday "at about 11 a.m, one portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) fell down on the road below and at least 3 to 4 persons were injured.

“One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries. Police personnel with some public help managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital,” said the DCP.

“Efforts are being made to identify the injured persons. Further details are being gathered. Debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that a case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter.

Meanwhile, the fire department said that the call regarding the incident was received at 11:10 a.m. after which four fire tenders and the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

“One person was taken out from the debris by DFS staff and rushed to a nearby hospital. Some casualties were already sent to hospital by the public before the arrival of the DFS unit,” said the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg.

