Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive Ahead Of Windies T20is Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Hobart, Feb 8 (IANS) Australian T20 captain Mitch Marsh will convey instructions to his teammates from a distance during the opening T20 match against the West Indies on Friday. This necessity arises due to his positive Covid-19 test result.

Marsh will play despite testing positive for Covid on the eve of the series opener and will follow Cricket Australia protocols, which include operating out of a different dressing room and keeping his distance on the field, according to Daily Mail.

It's the third such instance of Covid in the Aussie camp in recent matches, with both Josh Inglis and Cameron Green also taking their place in Australian sides despite Covid positives.

Both were kept away from teammates during national anthems, with Green even shooed from wicket celebrations during the Gabba Test against the Windies due to his Covid-19 positive status.

