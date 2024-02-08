US House declines standalone bill assistance to Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States House of Representatives dealt a blow to a proposed bill seeking to allocate USD17.6 billion in American aid to Israel during its ongoing military operation in Gaza. The failed legislation, spearheaded by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, aimed to separate funding for Israel from the national security package, which has been a contentious issue between the Biden administration and lawmakers since October.



The deadlock revolves around the insistence of Republicans, led by Speaker Johnson, that additional aid to Israel and Ukraine should be contingent upon increased domestic spending for safeguarding the United States-Mexico border. Despite efforts to find common ground, Tuesday's vote on the standalone aid package for Israel fell short of the required two-thirds majority, garnering support from 250 lawmakers while facing opposition from 180.



Most Democrats rejected the bill, joined by 14 Republicans, signaling a divide within the GOP on the proposed legislation. The White House had issued a warning earlier in the week, stating that President Biden would veto the bill if it reached his desk. The administration deemed Speaker Johnson's proposal a "cynical political maneuver" and emphasized months of bipartisan efforts to reach a national security agreement benefiting both the border security and support for Ukraine and Israel.



Critics within the GOP expressed concerns about the absence of spending cuts elsewhere in the budget to offset the substantial USD17.6 billion earmarked for Israel. As the debate unfolds, the rejection of the standalone aid bill highlights the complexities surrounding foreign aid allocation and the intricate negotiations between the executive branch and legislative bodies on matters of national security and international assistance.





