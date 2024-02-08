(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden's recent decision to wear a tie featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag has sparked controversy and criticism from former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy expressed bewilderment at Biden's attire, highlighting that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has never made a similar gesture despite receiving billions of dollars in aid from the United States.



Biden's fashion choice was accompanied by a call to United States lawmakers to promptly pass a USD118 billion bill, allocating USD60 billion for Ukraine and USD20 billion for border security, aligning with long-standing Republican demands. Despite this, some GOP members opposed the bill, arguing that it falls short of addressing critical issues.



The United States president's statement, delivered while wearing a tie with yellow and blue stripes – the colors of Ukraine's national flag – and a lapel pin featuring crossed Ukrainian and United States flags, drew significant backlash. Ramaswamy, a Republican who recently withdrew from the White House race to endorse former President Donald Trump's 2024 election bid, took to social media to express his discontent.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy criticized Biden for wearing the flag of another country that the United States financially supports, contrasting it with Zelensky's restrained approach. Ramaswamy underscored the symbolism of such gestures, suggesting that Biden's choice of attire speaks to the complex psychology of the relationship between the two nations.



This controversy adds another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding United States financial support for Ukraine and highlights the nuanced dynamics at play in the geopolitical landscape. As Biden emphasizes the need for urgent funding to address Ukraine's challenges in the face of increased pressure from Russia, the scrutiny of symbolic gestures underscores the intricacies of international relations and the perception of political leaders on the global stage.





