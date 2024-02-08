Germany asks for commitment from Hungary

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Germany is reportedly exerting pressure on Hungary to endorse Sweden's bid for NATO membership, according to a report by Politico. A senior official from Berlin emphasized that approval is viewed as "a matter of loyalty to the alliance," as Hungary remains the only NATO member yet to greenlight Sweden's application to join the United States-led military bloc. Despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving approval for his Fidesz party to vote on ratification, the party, holding a significant parliamentary majority, opted to boycott the vote on Monday.



The situation adds a layer of complexity to Hungary's relationship with the European Union, as it grapples with internal disagreements on matters related to NATO expansion and external pressures regarding financial aid for Ukraine. The report comes in the wake of accusations by Prime Minister Orban, who claimed that European Union leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were attempting to "blackmail" Hungary by linking financial aid to support for a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) package for Ukraine.



While the German official did not explicitly state whether Berlin was applying behind-the-scenes pressure on Budapest, the call for swift approval is seen as a diplomatic move to reinforce unity within the NATO alliance. This development follows a pattern of discord between Hungary and the European Union, particularly regarding policies related to Ukraine. Orban has consistently challenged the European Union's stance on sanctions against Russia, asserting that they harm the bloc's economy more than Russia's. Furthermore, he has voiced skepticism about Ukraine's ability to join the European Union, citing issues of corruption and military capability.



As Hungary navigates its position within NATO and grapples with internal political dynamics, the calls for loyalty to the alliance underscore the intricate relationships at play in European geopolitics. The ongoing tug-of-war between Hungary and European Union leaders not only highlights divisions over NATO expansion but also raises questions about the broader implications for the unity of the European alliance.







