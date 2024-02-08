Houthis launch numerous projectiles at Red Sea shipping

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, Houthi forces operating in Yemen fired several ballistic missiles at cargo ships near the Yemeni coast, according to a statement from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). The incident marks the latest in a series of attacks by the Yemen-based militant group, with the most recent targeting two commercial vessels in the Red Sea.



Since mid-October, the Houthi rebels have been launching drones and missiles at ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, justifying their actions by claiming support for Palestinians in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. CENTCOM labeled the group as "Iranian-backed terrorists" in its statement.



The Greek-owned bulk carrier Star Nasia, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was one of the vessels targeted. Three missiles originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen were fired at the ship, causing a reported explosion near the vessel. Although the incident resulted in minor damage, there were no reported injuries. The USS Laboon destroyer, operating nearby, intercepted a third missile.



Another attack targeted the United Kingdom-owned Morning Tide, a carrier flagged in Barbados. Houthi forces reportedly fired three missiles at the vessel, all of which landed in the water, causing no damage. Both the Star Nasia and the Morning Tide are reported to be seaworthy and are continuing their planned journeys.



Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the group's responsibility for the attacks, stating that "suitable naval missiles" were deployed against the two ships, emphasizing the precision and accuracy of the strikes.



The escalation of these maritime attacks raises concerns about the security of shipping lanes in the region and adds to the already tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The Houthi rebels' continued targeting of commercial vessels underscores the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflicts in the region, with potential repercussions for international maritime trade and security.





MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107825863