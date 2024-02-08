Son Promises South Korea Will Bounce Back

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Son Heung-min has vowed to take South Korea to the next level after a 2-0 defeat to Jordan on Tuesday saw them exiting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the semi-final stage.

While saddened by South Korea inability to reach Saturday's final, the Tottenham Hotspur player is hopeful the experience gained in reaching the last four stage will prove valuable for the team.

“I'm really sorry to our fans,” said Son.“We tried our best but we're sorry that our mistakes led to this result.

“I'm sorry that we didn't live up to their expectations. I'll try to improve as a player and try to take our national team to a better level.”



South Korea's players react after losing to Jordan. AFP

“I want to thank the players for working so hard for the team and sacrificing themselves so much for this tournament.

“Even though we didn't get the result we wanted, I'm still grateful for that (hard work) and I hope the experience will help everyone to grow.”

The three-time AFC Asian International Player of the Year and his teammates found the Jordanian defence tough to breach at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with South Korea not registering a single shot on goal, which meant their search for a first AFC Asian Cup title since the second of their two triumphs in 1960 continues.