Qatar International Food Festival Kicks Off With Over 100 Kiosks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Food enthusiasts rejoice as the Qatar International Food Festival commenced yesterday at the Family Zone within Expo 2023 Doha, located in Al Bidda Park.

This gastronomic extravaganza, running until February 17, showcases an unparalleled culinary experience for visitors of all ages.

Spanning over a sprawling venue, the 13th edition of the festival boasts an impressive lineup of over 100 food and drink kiosks, showcasing an eclectic mix of international, Mediterranean, Asian, and Arabic cuisines. From savoury street food to exquisite haute cuisine, attendees are in for a flavourful journey around the globe.

Beyond the array of dishes, the festival transforms into a hub of culinary experience, hosting renowned chefs and presenting unique dining experiences. Attendees can indulge in live cooking shows, interactive workshops, and nightly paramotor fireworks displays, accompanied by live entertainment that adds to the festive atmosphere.

One of the festival's most anticipated attractions is the return of“Dinner in the Sky,” an elevated dining experience that suspends guests 40 metres above ground. Guests can savour a luxurious three-course meal while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding skyline.

The elevated restaurant can accommodate up to 22 people. The 3-course meal costs QR499, while the Moonlight Flight which offers snacks and softdrinks at QR190.

Moreover, the country's longest running food festival will feature popular chefs and personalities from the international gastronomy scene.

In addition to indulging in culinary delights, attendees can explore the Heenat Salma Farm pop-up, an innovative initiative promoting sustainable food production in Qatar and beyond.

The pop-up offers a diverse range of artisanal dairy products, baked goods, fruit preserves, and tangy pickles and condiments, providing visitors with a taste of locally sourced goodness.

For those with a penchant for plant-based fare, the QIFF Garden beckons with a serene setting and a variety of vegan treats from renowned brands like Evergreen Organics, Mylk, Nosh Cravings, All About Doughnuts, Hookies, Botany, Green and Go, Neat Burger, Raw, Suzy, Thalatheen, Noor Almazroei, and more. Meanwhile, the Torba Market pop-up celebrates the best of local artisanal foods, showcasing organic produce and handcrafted goods from Qatar's farmers and artisans since 2017.