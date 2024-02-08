Clarifying why outcomes of Taiwan`s election is bad news for America

(MENAFN) In a detailed analysis, Kirill Babaev delves into the aftermath of Taiwan's recent elections, highlighting the complex web of trade relationships that intertwine the island with both the United States and China. Despite being a key ally of the United States, the volume of trade between Taiwan and its main adversary, Beijing, surpassed that with Washington, reaching a staggering USD268 billion in 2023. Babaev emphasizes the significance of this economic entanglement, emphasizing that it is not only rooted in shared language, history, and culture but also anchored by hundreds of thousands of trade and production contracts.



The elections held on January 13 in Taiwan did little to alter this intricate dynamic. While a pro-American candidate, Lai Qingde, secured a victory with 40 percent of the vote, the parliamentary elections revealed a setback for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Losing its majority and ten seats to the conventionally "pro-Chinese" Kuomintang Party, the outcome has left the island's power system somewhat unstable.



Babaev contends that this electoral shift suggests a looming battle between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, underscoring the island's pivotal role in the ongoing struggle between these great powers. Despite the advantage held by the United States in the ability to arm its proxy with weapons and defense systems, the author argues that China possesses more significant leverage in this geopolitical contest. The article explores the implications of Taiwan's political landscape on the broader United States-China relationship, shedding light on the strategic considerations and potential conflicts that may arise as a result of this complex interplay between trade, politics, and military dynamics.





