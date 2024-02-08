25 percent of Israeli captives in Gaza are deceased

(MENAFN) In a shocking revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that up to 25 percent of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza have lost their lives. The hostages, believed to be held since the violent incursion on October 7, have been a focal point of tensions in the region. While the official statement from IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari indicated that 31 families have been notified of their loved ones' deaths, details surrounding the circumstances of these fatalities remain undisclosed.



Following a brief ceasefire deal in November that resulted in the release of numerous Israeli hostages, Hamas is currently estimated to be holding around 136 captives. The hostilities, which began with a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, have resulted in a devastating toll, with over 1,200 Israelis and more than 27,000 Palestinians losing their lives.



However, a report from the New York Times has cast doubt on the official figures, citing sources that suggest the actual death toll among Hamas-held hostages could be much higher.



According to a confidential assessment, at least 32 deaths have been confirmed, with the possibility of the number reaching up to 50. The article highlights a notable discrepancy between the official data and the information obtained by the New York Times.



The report also reveals that Israeli intelligence officers are actively reviewing data indicating that an additional 20 hostages may have been killed. Disturbingly, some of the deceased were reportedly killed within Israel on October 7, but their deaths went unconfirmed as officials were unable to locate their bodies, leading to the belief that they had been taken hostage.



As the situation unfolds, the stark contrast between official statements and independent assessments raises questions about the accuracy of the information provided by both sides. The uncertainty surrounding the true extent of the hostage crisis and the reported deaths underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.





