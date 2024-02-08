(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
electric vehicle charger market
is estimated to grow by USD 42.39 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.99% during the forecast period. APAC
is estimated to
contribute
44%
to the growth of the global market during
the forecast period.
China leads in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, forecasted to continue producing the highest number in APAC. Japan and South Korea also lead globally in electromobility. China's EV charger market thrives due to high EV sales. Besides cars, China electrifies public transport. India registers around 0.45 thousand new electric buses. Government deployment of EVs for private and public use, driven by air pollution reduction goals, will boost APAC EV demand.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2024-2028
For more insights on the historical (2018
to 2022) and forecast market size (2024
to 2028)
-
ABB Ltd. -
The company offers electric vehicle chargers such as EV Charging Solutions, which includes the Terra AC wall box, Terra DC wall box, Terra HP charger, and others. Blink Charging Co. - The company offers electric vehicle chargers such as DC fast charging and level two AC charging stations.
Government incentives and subsidies for EV charger infrastructure developments is the key factor driving market growth.
OEMs provide home charging solutions with EV purchases, but on-road private and public charging availability remains a challenge. Incentives for EV chargers and purchases are expected to boost charger installations and attract OEMs and private investment in infrastructure to increase EV sales. Twelve EU countries in Western Europe have offered buyer bonuses for EVs since 2019.
What's New?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
-
Technavio has segmented the market based on
end-user (residential and commercial), type (fast charger and slow charger), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The
residential segment
will be significant during the forecast period.
The residential segment leads the global EV charger market, attracting new entrants and focusing on economies of scale. It includes chargers for homes, multi-dwelling buildings, and workplaces. China dominates with over 35% of private EV chargers, followed by the US, the Netherlands, and others. Solar panels powering EVs are a growing trend, with surplus energy released to the grid. Utility providers are enhancing the market by improving customer relationships.
Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise
historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
Open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers
is the primary trend
shaping growth.
Stringent approval rules for the establishment of charger units
is a significant challenge restricting growth.
Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
The charging network is expanding to accommodate the growing demand
Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers are essential components of the EV charging infrastructure, supporting the transition to sustainable transportation. These chargers enable the recharging of electric cars, contributing to the adoption of clean energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. EV charging stations, equipped with various types of chargers, provide convenient access to charging for electric vehicle owners. The charging network is expanding to accommodate the growing demand for electric mobility, integrating renewable energy sources to further enhance sustainability. Advancements in automotive technology continue to improve the efficiency and accessibility of EV chargers, promoting green transportation solutions.
What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle Charger Market report?
CAGR during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth
between 2024 and 2028 Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the
parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the Electric Vehicle Charger industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Vehicle Charger companies
