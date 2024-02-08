               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press Release – Persbericht – Communiqué De Presse: Annual Results 2023


2/8/2024 2:16:12 AM

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the annual results 2023 .

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de jaarcijfers 2023 .

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant les résultats annuels 2023.


