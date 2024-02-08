Arco Vara Commences Construction Of A Padel Venue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arco Vara will build a modern padel venue at Helme 18, Tallinn, where a fully automatic padel center with six indoor courts will be housed in a one-story building with an area of approximately 2,000 square meters. Versatile opportunities for both recreational and competitive sports will be created in the building.

Construction works on the sports venue that has already received a construction permit will begin this February, and according to plans, the official opening of the center will take place at the beginning of 2025, when Tallinn receives the title of European Capital of Sports.

Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "The establishment of a modern padel venue is part of Arco Vara's commitment to offer versatile and high-quality living environments and to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Initially, the building is only planned for playing padel, but the solution created by Tarbe Arhitektid is actually universal, with a possibility to quickly transform the building suitable for other sports, for example, basketball training."

The building will be built by Arco Vara's subsidiary Arco Tarc, and the center will be operated by Padelstar.





