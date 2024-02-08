Invitation To BTS Q4 2023 Presentation And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 8, 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Jessica Skon on Thursday, February 22 at 09.30 am CET.

The report will be published at 07.00 am CET the same day.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over thirty years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and uses proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies to power better performance.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Some of our major clients include ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

