Interim Report Q4 2023


2/8/2024 2:16:10 AM

The Interim Report for the 4th Quarter 2023 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  • APMM Q4 2023 Interim Report
  • APMM-2023-12-31-en

