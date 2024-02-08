Interim Report Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
The Interim Report for the 4th Quarter 2023 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
