Combining The Best Gold Medal Pools Expands Into Atlanta Partnering With Andy's Pool Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andy's Pool Service

Two significant industry leading players join together bring the best service and experience to Pool owners.

- Josh Sandler, CEO of Gold Medal Pools, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Medal Pools, a leader in the pool services industry, announces its first expansion outside of the Lone Star State.“This exciting new partnership with Andy's Pool Service puts us one step closer to becoming the nation's leader in pool services. Together we are focused on providing an exceptional experience and service to all our customers, while offering great career opportunities for our employees, said CEO Josh Sandler.”Founded in 1987, Andy's Pool Service has distinguished itself with its stellar 5-star reputation and a team of trusted pool professionals. The company has been a beacon of excellence, servicing the Atlanta Metro area, including several North Georgia communities. "This partnership with Gold Medal offers substantial operational support and financial resources that will allow us to grow our leading position in Atlanta.Together, we will leverage technology and scale to help ensure customers have all their pool needs met with the highest quality and personalized customer service. This combination also provides growth opportunities to our employees as we expand our service offerings. We will stay true to our core values making pool ownership more convenient and enjoyable,” said Richard Sosebee, Co-Owner of Andy's Pool Service.”Collaborating with Gold Medal Pools represents a significant opportunity to make a positive impact both within our community and the wider pool industry; it's exciting to see two great companies join together with the vision of being the nation's leading pool service provider” said Dwayne Hamrick, Co-Owner of Andy's Pool Service. Both Dwayne and Richard are set to continue leading Andy's Pool Service while also playing key roles in the growth plan of the newly combined company.###About Gold Medal PoolsGold Medal Pools is a premier swimming pool company providing maintenance and repair, design, construction, and renovation services. The company represents over five decades of professional experience. It employs over 200 team members, bringing unparalleled service and innovation to customers. For more information, please visit .About Andy's Pool ServiceAndy's Pool Service is a highly rated pool company in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1987, the company offers comprehensive pool services, including maintenance, repair, and renovation. It is one of the largest pool service providers in the Southern United States. For additional information, please visit .

Lori L Barber

Lux214 Media Group

+1 214-906-6663

...