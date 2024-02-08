This Week An Exclusive Interview In NY Art Life Magazine With Susanna Li , Empathetic Graphic Designer And Painter.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Susanna Li Painter & Graphic Designer

"Accessibility" by Susanna Li

"Big Fish" Painting by Susanna Li

"Beware" Painting by Susanna Li

In an exclusive interview with Susanna Li, she talks about her latest artistic and graphic creations in the extraordinary New York scenery

- Susanna LI Painter & Graphic DesignerCHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An exclusive interview with Susanna Li on New York Art Life Magazine . An extraordinary graphic designer and painter who possesses a truly altruistic and empathetic vision. Susanna's creative process is guided by three words of order: Harmony, Functionality, and empathy. These principles serve as the foundation for all of her design and artistic works, allowing her to create captivating and meaningful pieces that resonate with people on a deep level.One of Susanna's most groundbreaking projects is focused on making the Internet more inclusive and accessible to all. This project, aptly named "ACCESSIBILITY," seeks to eliminate the barriers that individuals with disabilities often face when navigating the online world. Susanna understands the importance of equal access to information and resources, and she is dedicated to using her design skills to bridge this gap.In a stroke of creative brilliance, Susanna combined the beauty of the Danish alphabet with the geometry of furniture to create a new system of typeface design and icons for display. This innovative approach not only captures the essence of Scandinavian design but also infuses it with functionality and accessibility. The result is a visually stunning collection of typefaces and icons that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also easy to read and understand for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. This idea redefines the brand SKANDINAVISK FURNITURE.What sets Susanna apart from other designers is her unwavering commitment to accessibility. She firmly believes that design should never exclude or alienate anyone, but rather it should be a tool for bringing people together. Her empathetic approach ensures that her creations are not only visually appealing but also practical and inclusive.Susanna Li is an extraordinary designer who uses her creative talents to make a positive impact on society. Her words of order - Harmony, Functionality, and empathy - are evident in every project she undertakes. From her groundbreaking work on making the Internet more accessible to her brand extension project SKANDINAVISK FURNITURE, Susanna's designs are a testament to her passion for inclusivity and empathy. She is truly an inspiration in the world of graphic design. The exclusive interview with Susanna Li was nothing short of inspiring. Her passion for art, design, and technology shines through in every aspect of her work. From her eclectic style to her groundbreaking digital projects, she continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo. As a designer, Susanna's ability to merge aesthetics with functionality is truly remarkable.Susanna Li's mastery of the art of painting is strongly pronounced in her piece, "Big Fish," a poignant scene taken from the film of the same name. The masterful use of B/W and contrast bring forth an overwhelming sense of impending loss, yet also a strange kind of serenity that accompanies acceptance. The piece serves as a stark reminder of our mortality and the inevitable cycle of life and death.Another notable work from Li's repertoire is "The Beheading," a powerful recreation with distinct references to Artemisia Gentileschi's iconic painting, "Judith Beheading Holofernes." In this piece, Li pays homage to Gentileschi's masterpiece but imbues it with her unique perspective and interpretation. The composition is as captivating as it is unsettling, drawing the viewer in with its raw emotion and unflinching portrayal of a historic moment."Beware" stands out as another compelling piece in Li's body of work. Through this painting, Li invites viewers into her world, allowing them to witness her vulnerability and resilience. It is a testament to her courage and strength as an artist that she can expose her innermost feelings so openly. These three works are just a few samples of Li's artistic prowess, each showcasing her ability to weave narratives and evoke emotions through her artwork.

