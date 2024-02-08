RBI To Review Regulatory Norms For Electronic Trading Platforms

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The RBI announced on Thursday that it has decided to review the regulatory framework for Electronic Trading Platforms (ETPs) and the revised regulatory framework will be issued separately for public feedback.

The review is being undertaken as over the last few years, there has been increased integration of the onshore forex market with offshore markets, notable developments in the technology landscape and an increase in product diversity. Market makers have also made requests to access offshore ETPs offering permitted Indian Rupee (INR) products, according to a RBI statement.

In October 2018, the Reserve Bank had put in place a regulatory framework for electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for executing transactions in financial instruments regulated by it. Under the framework, which aimed to ensure fair access through transparent, safe, and efficient trading processes, robust trading infrastructures and prevent market abuse, 13 ETPs operated by five operators have since been authorised.

--IANS

sps/uk