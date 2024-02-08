Russians Trying To Take Advantage Of Lack Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are aware that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually running out of their ammunition amid a lack of aid from the United States and are trying to use the moment to launch more attacks on Ukrainian positions and cities.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said this at a briefing on Wednesday, February 8, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We know that in some units, they [Ukrainian forces] are marshalling their ammunition very, very closely because they're beginning to get worried about running out," Kirby said.

He added that in some areas, Ukrainian commanders were deciding on what kind of other longer-range systems to use due to the lack of new military aid packages.

"And the Russians know this. That's why they keep flying drones and missiles to force the Ukrainians to use air defense capabilities that they know are not being replaced right now," Kirby said.

He also commented on the situation around Avdiivka, saying that the Russians want to use the city as "a stepping-off point, a logistics hub" to conduct operations in the entire Donbas region.

According to Kirby, the lack of assistance from the United States complicates the situation not only at the front, but also inside the country.

