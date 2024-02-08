Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 11 Out Of 17 Shahed Drones Overnight

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.