Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 11 Out Of 17 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down 11 Shahed one-way combat drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Overnight into February 8, 2024, the enemy launched 17 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the post said.
Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.
