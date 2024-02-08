Ukraine Reports 92 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has launched 51 missile strikes, 80 air strikes and 89 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Damage and destruction was caused to high-rise and private buildings as well as other civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions," the post said.

The air strikes were carried out in Yablunivka of the Sumy region, Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region, Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Hornostaivka, Zmiivka and Tiahynka of the Kherson region.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroy 11 out of 17 Shahed drones overnight

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled eight attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 13 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers continued to hold the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 22 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck six areas where enemy troops, weapons and military hardware were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment and two ammunition depots.