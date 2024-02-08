Ukrainian Forces Kill 910 Russian Troops, Destroy 31 Cruise Missiles, Helicopter In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 392,380 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 8, 2024, including 910 in the past 24 hours alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,383 (+11) enemy tanks, 11,899 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 9,411 (+24) artillery systems, 980 multiple rocket launchers, 666 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 warplanes, 325 (+1) helicopters, 7,191 (+14) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,880 (+31) cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,513 (+27) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,505 (+8) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.