Three Wounded In 60 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 60 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on February 7, wounding three people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 60 shelling attacks and fired 233 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft," the post said.
The enemy fired 33 shells at Kherson.
On the night of February 7-8, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 11 out of 17 Shahed-136/131 strike drones.
