President Of China Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping
congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his recent
victory in the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the Government and people of China, as well as
personally, I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election
as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that
under your leadership, Azerbaijan will achieve new successes in all
its state-building initiatives.
Over the past years, the development of China-Azerbaijan
relations has been characterized as exemplary and stable. A
high-level political trust environment has been established,
progress has been made in the joint implementation of the "One
Belt, One Road" initiative, and close mutual cooperation is
observed in international relations.
I place great emphasis on China-Azerbaijan relations and highly
value our working relations and personal friendship. I am ready to
collaborate with you to further enhance our bilateral relations and
elevate our cooperation to a new level across all domains.
I extend my wishes for your strong health and success in your
responsibilities.
I wish progress to friendly Azerbaijan and happiness and peace
to your people.
Respectfully,
Xi Jinping
President of the People's Republic of China"
