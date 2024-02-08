President Of Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Azernews reports.
"I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham
Aliyev on his reelection. With leadership, wisdom, and humanism you
will follow the path of advancement and prosperity for your noble
people. Heading towards new great conquests. Long live Azerbaijan,"
President Nicolas Maduro wrote on his page on X.
