APA: We Have Witnessed Yesterday's High-Profile Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On February 8, the observation mission of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held a press conference on the results
of the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the press conference, the head of the observation
mission, Mohammad Reza Majidi, said they had witnessed yesterday's
presidential election at a high level.
Assemblymember Ilyas Topsakal said that they conducted
observations in 6 districts in Baku and several points in
regions.
"We can say that the elections in Azerbaijan are an electoral
process that was held at the highest level in the world regarding
security. We also noticed that the technical specialists conducting
the election process are very well prepared for this process.
We also participated in the vote-counting process. In this
process, we witnessed that President Ilham Aliyev received a huge
number of votes. This is a great success from the point of view of
democracy," Topsakal said.
