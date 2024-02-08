President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his
resounding victory in the presidential election and wished him
success in his endeavors for the comprehensive development and
progress of the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the
importance of Azerbaijan`s achieving significant successes in all
areas and further strengthening the country's international
positions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his
attention and congratulations.
The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and
brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would
continue to strengthen, and exchanged views on the prospects for
cooperation.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107825799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.