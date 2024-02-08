President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the comprehensive development and progress of the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of Azerbaijan`s achieving significant successes in all areas and further strengthening the country's international positions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to strengthen, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.