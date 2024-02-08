Marmara Foundation: Azerbaijan Demonstrates Foundations Of Democracy For Whole World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akkan Suver, representative of the delegation of the Turkish
Marmara Foundation, said that after the Garabagh dastan, Azerbaijan
entered a period of even more glorious history, Azernews reports.
"It changed the whole history of the Caucasus," he said.
Regarding the elections, Akkan Suver said Azerbaijan has
demonstrated the basics of democracy for the whole world. There is
no difference between the elections held in Azerbaijan and those
held in developed and democratic countries around the world.
The representatives of the delegation said they were especially
impressed by the favourable reception they received in friendly and
brotherly Azerbaijan. They wished that these elections would serve
to further development not only for Azerbaijan but also for the
whole Turkic world.
The election process in Azerbaijan was held as transparently as
possible, and people demonstrated their trust in the current
government.
Head of the delegation of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), Salma Jeveria, also said that the election
process in Azerbaijan was as transparent as possible and people
demonstrated their trust in the current government.
Thanking the Azerbaijani leadership for their trust and
friendship towards Pakistan, she expressed confidence that these
elections will spur further development in Azerbaijan.
Regarding the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Salma
Zheveria believes that now is the right time to make an additional
analysis of the relations and identify areas for further, more
active cooperation between the countries.
The head of the OIC delegation said she visited several polling
stations. Upon learning that the observers came from Pakistan,
people hugged them and expressed their love for the country.
Salama Jeveria thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for trust and
friendship towards Pakistan and said her country regularly
demonstrates its commitment to democracy in the world.
