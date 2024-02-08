Marmara Foundation: Azerbaijan Demonstrates Foundations Of Democracy For Whole World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Akkan Suver, representative of the delegation of the Turkish Marmara Foundation, said that after the Garabagh dastan, Azerbaijan entered a period of even more glorious history, Azernews reports.

"It changed the whole history of the Caucasus," he said.

Regarding the elections, Akkan Suver said Azerbaijan has demonstrated the basics of democracy for the whole world. There is no difference between the elections held in Azerbaijan and those held in developed and democratic countries around the world.

The representatives of the delegation said they were especially impressed by the favourable reception they received in friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan. They wished that these elections would serve to further development not only for Azerbaijan but also for the whole Turkic world.

Head of the delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Salma Jeveria, also said that the election process in Azerbaijan was as transparent as possible and people demonstrated their trust in the current government.

Thanking the Azerbaijani leadership for their trust and friendship towards Pakistan, she expressed confidence that these elections will spur further development in Azerbaijan.

Regarding the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Salma Zheveria believes that now is the right time to make an additional analysis of the relations and identify areas for further, more active cooperation between the countries.

The head of the OIC delegation said she visited several polling stations. Upon learning that the observers came from Pakistan, people hugged them and expressed their love for the country.

Salama Jeveria thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for trust and friendship towards Pakistan and said her country regularly demonstrates its commitment to democracy in the world.