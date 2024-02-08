Azerbaijan Enters New Era: People Elect Their Victorious Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

Extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan have ended successfully. Victorious Azerbaijani people decided to guarantee their reliable future once again by voting for their most trusted candidate - Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev.

The leader of all Azerbaijani nation, President Ilham Aliyev, who achieved the greatest victory in the history of Azerbaijan, the liberation of the entire territories of Garabagh, was re-elected as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 7 years with over 92% majority of votes.

First of all, when talking about the snap presidential elections and its superb results in Azerbaijan, it would be more logical to look at the last 20 years. In other words, this would have given a kind of answer to the question, "Why do the Azerbaijani people wanted to see Ilham Aliyev as president again?"

Briefly, President Ilham Aliyev's presidency since 2003 has been marked by important events, and achievements, such as the prosperity of Azerbaijan, the strengthening of its economic potential, and, most importantly, the end of the occupation.

When President Ilham Aliyev was performing his new presidential duties back in early 2000s, Azerbaijan's territories were under occupation, and Western forces were putting pressure on the country from various directions and were eager to freeze the Garabagh conflict. The fact that Azerbaijan has wide economic opportunities was useful for some forces, but it made other parties jealous. For this reason, some forces tried to prevent the restoration of the country's full sovereignty in various ways.

When President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with local television channels that he wanted the extraordinary election, he meant the beginning of a new era in which Azerbaijan has full control over its territory.

He pointed out that polls would be held for the first time in the Garabagh region, finally after the complete cessation of separatism.

So, the presidential elections were held in Garabagh as well as in Khankendi, where separatism once raged. The winning leader, Ilham Aliyev, used his right to vote and took part in the voting at the polling station in Khankendi with his family.

There is a popular saying: appreciate what you have and who you have. It is not difficult to feel the difference between Azerbaijan thirty years ago and Azerbaijan today. It is obvious where we came from.

Today, the Armenian invaders who wanted to stain our name and honour are watching the important events happening in Azerbaijan from different corners of the world. In the past, the separatist leaders who said "Come and get Garabagh if you can", today they appeal to the country's leadership to participate in those presidential elections. We came and liberated Garabagh from your invasion; we even got you, and now you are where you deserve to be.

It should be recalled that in November of last year, President Ilham Aliyev, while speaking at a parade in Khankendi, said: "We showed the whole world the strength, determination, and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people."

Yes, this is the unshakable power of the Azerbaijani people, which also chooses its victorious leader in Khankendi, the apple of Azerbaijan's eye and the home of the Khan.

Today, many Western forces are trying to overshadow both the presidential elections and the achievement of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Even before the elections, PACE and other pro-Armenian parliamentary representatives of Europe started applying pressure against Azerbaijan. Although some European MPs supported the imposition of embargoes on Azerbaijan, they later realised how severe the logical consequences would be. Because they knew that it was impossible to defeat the will of Azerbaijan with plain words and promises behind the scene for Armenians.

Azerbaijan is entering a new era by making the right decision and electing its own leader. This period already creates opportunities to advance Azerbaijan towards greater goals. Now is the time to think about the broader economic outlook. Because the most difficult days for Azerbaijan are behind, and more serious decisions are yet to be made.