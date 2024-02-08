Azerbaijan Enters New Era: People Elect Their Victorious Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan have ended
successfully. Victorious Azerbaijani people decided to guarantee
their reliable future once again by voting for their most trusted
candidate - Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev.
The leader of all Azerbaijani nation, President Ilham Aliyev,
who achieved the greatest victory in the history of Azerbaijan, the
liberation of the entire territories of Garabagh, was re-elected as
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 7 years
with over 92% majority of votes.
First of all, when talking about the snap presidential elections
and its superb results in Azerbaijan, it would be more logical to
look at the last 20 years. In other words, this would have given a
kind of answer to the question, "Why do the Azerbaijani people
wanted to see Ilham Aliyev as president again?"
Briefly, President Ilham Aliyev's presidency since 2003 has been
marked by important events, and achievements, such as the
prosperity of Azerbaijan, the strengthening of its economic
potential, and, most importantly, the end of the occupation.
When President Ilham Aliyev was performing his new presidential
duties back in early 2000s, Azerbaijan's territories were under
occupation, and Western forces were putting pressure on the country
from various directions and were eager to freeze the Garabagh
conflict. The fact that Azerbaijan has wide economic opportunities
was useful for some forces, but it made other parties jealous. For
this reason, some forces tried to prevent the restoration of the
country's full sovereignty in various ways.
When President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with local
television channels that he wanted the extraordinary election, he
meant the beginning of a new era in which Azerbaijan has full
control over its territory.
He pointed out that polls would be held for the first time in
the Garabagh region, finally after the complete cessation of
separatism.
So, the presidential elections were held in Garabagh as well as
in Khankendi, where separatism once raged. The winning leader,
Ilham Aliyev, used his right to vote and took part in the voting at
the polling station in Khankendi with his family.
There is a popular saying: appreciate what you have and who
you have. It is not difficult to feel the difference between
Azerbaijan thirty years ago and Azerbaijan today. It is obvious
where we came from.
Today, the Armenian invaders who wanted to stain our name and
honour are watching the important events happening in Azerbaijan
from different corners of the world. In the past, the separatist
leaders who said "Come and get Garabagh if you can", today
they appeal to the country's leadership to participate in those
presidential elections. We came and liberated Garabagh from your
invasion; we even got you, and now you are where you deserve to
be.
It should be recalled that in November of last year, President
Ilham Aliyev, while speaking at a parade in Khankendi, said: "We
showed the whole world the strength, determination, and indomitable
spirit of the Azerbaijani people."
Yes, this is the unshakable power of the Azerbaijani people,
which also chooses its victorious leader in Khankendi, the apple of
Azerbaijan's eye and the home of the Khan.
Today, many Western forces are trying to overshadow both the
presidential elections and the achievement of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty. Even before the elections, PACE and other pro-Armenian
parliamentary representatives of Europe started applying pressure
against Azerbaijan. Although some European MPs supported the
imposition of embargoes on Azerbaijan, they later realised how
severe the logical consequences would be. Because they knew that it
was impossible to defeat the will of Azerbaijan with plain words
and promises behind the scene for Armenians.
Azerbaijan is entering a new era by making the right decision
and electing its own leader. This period already creates
opportunities to advance Azerbaijan towards greater goals. Now is
the time to think about the broader economic outlook. Because the
most difficult days for Azerbaijan are behind, and more serious
decisions are yet to be made.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107825796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.