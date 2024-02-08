(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA)

1942 -- The British Bank started operations in State of Kuwait. It changed its name to the British Bank of the Middle East in 1971 but left the country after the nationalization of all foreign banks. It returned to the State of Kuwait on October 2, 2005 under the name HSBC Middle East Limited.

1952 -- Kuwait Teachers Club launched a project to eliminate illiteracy in four schools, where 70 teachers work at night time to educate 1,100 persons.

1955 -- Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi, one of Kuwait's renowned figures and was member in the first Council of the Department of Knowledge, passed away at the age of 56.

1965 -- Osrati (Family) Magazine, specialized in women affairs, issued its first edition.

1965 -- More than 200 Arab journalists met in the first conference of the Arab journalists union to write a blueprint of Arab press.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Arab company for fishing.

2003 -- Defense and Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries approved, during a meeting in Saudi city of Jeddah, Kuwait's request to deploy Peninsula Shield Forces to confront threats posed by Iraq against the State of Kuwait.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree bestowing His Highness title on Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah.

2010 -- Air Vice Marshal (retired) Marzouq Al-Ajeel, the first Kuwaiti pilot to obtain a degree from Britain in 1954, passed away. He was 75.

2015 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) said its tanker, Burgan, succeeded in repelling an attack by pirates in the Gulf of Aden. The tanker was on a trip from Kuwait to Djibouti.

2017 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) signed a contract with Gulfspic General Trading and Contracting Company to build sulphur treatment facilities in Al-Ahmadi Refinery. The new facilities will product KD 29.646 million worth of 1,000 tons per day.

2020 -- Stars Club of Kuwait won the Arab Ice Hockey championship after beating UAE's Theebs 6-4. 2022 -- The Ministry of Health said Abdulaziz Al-Rashed Center for Allergy Diseases in Kuwait was chosen as a distinguished center in the field of allergy and immunology worldwide. (end) mt