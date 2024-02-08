Kuwait Oil Price Up 49 Cents To USD 78.74 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 49 cents on Wednesday to reach USD 78.74 per barrel, compared to USD 78.25 a day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up by 63 cents to USD 79.21 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 55 cents to reach USD 73.86. (end) aam

