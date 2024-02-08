Voting Begins For General Elections Across Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Polling for general elections on 265 National Assembly seats and 579 provincial assembly seats began across Pakistan on Thursday and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Over 128 million voters will exercise their right to vote for a total of 5,121 candidates running for the race of National Assembly seats and 12,695 provincial assembly candidates in all four provinces of Pakistan.

The government has announced a public holiday across the country to facilitate the voters for exercising their basic right. All the voters must carry their original Computerized National Identity Cards in order to cast the vote. Over 90,000 polling stations have been established nationwide by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election authority has established a round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints. Security has been beefed up across the country where 650,000 security personnel, including police, civil armed forces and Pakistan army, have been deployed on the ground to ensure the security of the voters.

The Interior Ministry has decided to temporarily suspend mobile services across the country in light of the deteriorating security situation. It said in a statement: "Recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred the security environment in the country."

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed to maintain high alertness in security measures and to expedite necessary deployments to ensure foolproof security for voters. He also directed to ensure protection of the offices of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers managing the elections. (end)

