Politics With Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen On Fuel Efficiency Standards And The Energy Transition

Author:
Michelle Grattan
(MENAFN- The Conversation) The government has announced long-awaited fuel efficiency standards, which will place a yearly cap on the total emissions output for new cars sold in Australia. The new regime will move Australia in the direction of comparable countries, but it has its critics.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen joins the podcast to discuss this policy, as well as the government's progress on the energy transition, which is facing resistance in some regional and rural communities.
On the fuel standards, Bowen insists there's no downside.
He points out the government won't be forcing anyone to change cars.
On climate change and the 2030 targets, Bowen admits
Talking about the government's First Nations Clean Energy Strategy, Bowen says
Chris Bowen Energy policy Fuel efficiency standards
MENAFN08022024000199003603ID1107825753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.