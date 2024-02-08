               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Politics With Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen On Fuel Efficiency Standards And The Energy Transition


2/8/2024 2:06:52 AM
Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The government has announced long-awaited fuel efficiency standards, which will place a yearly cap on the total emissions output for new cars sold in Australia. The new regime will move Australia in the direction of comparable countries, but it has its critics.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen joins the podcast to discuss this policy, as well as the government's progress on the energy transition, which is facing resistance in some regional and rural communities.

On the fuel standards, Bowen insists there's no downside.

He points out the government won't be forcing anyone to change cars.

On climate change and the 2030 targets, Bowen admits

Talking about the government's First Nations Clean Energy Strategy, Bowen says

  • Chris Bowen
  • Energy policy
  • Fuel efficiency standards

The Conversation

MENAFN08022024000199003603ID1107825753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search