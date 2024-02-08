Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Detained By Mumbai Airport Over Carrying Expensive Items

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Indian media outlets reported that Shah Rukh Khan, a famous Bollywood superstar was detained at the Mumbai airport on Friday night over carrying expensive watches.

The Mumbai custom officials detained Shah Rukh Khan and a number of others who were accompanying him when several expensive watches were noticed inside their luggage by the custom associates.

Shah Rukh Khan had to pay 6.83 Lakh Indian Rupees equivalent to USD 8,500.00 as the custom fees after completing the paperwork to get out the airport, but her bodyguards remained in the custody until the next morning to answer dozens of questions.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a visit to Sharjah to attend the International Book Fair 2022 event.

Shah Rukh Khan, despite being a 57-year-old Indian film star still holds the title 'King of Bollywood' and has its charm in the market. Shah Rukh Khan has acted in over 100 movies and the majority of his films have had high hits.

