Pakistan's Polling Stations And Workers Attacked, Including Three Female Agents

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani media reports separate attacks occurring in various parts of the country, primarily targeting polling stations or election officials.

According to reports, several polling stations have been attacked shortly after the start of parliamentary elections in the country.

Attacks on election workers in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two explosions outside a polling station in the Kech district of Balochistan, and an attack on three female polling officials in the Tapi area have been confirmed by media, officials, and police.

The exact casualties and nature of these attacks are unclear.

Other attacks have also been reported from the areas of Danuk and Absar in Balochistan, but the voting process continues.

These elections are being held under stringent security measures.

On Thursday, Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services to bolster security as the national election commenced, according to the interior ministry. The government's action follows a surge in militant attacks leading up to the election.

The ministry stated in a statement that this decision was made in light of the“seriousness of the security situation.”

The suspension of phone services is a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process.

