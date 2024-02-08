(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

8 February 2024 at 8.30 a.m

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has, pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 5 April 2023, resolved on an issue of 152,000 new shares to the company itself without payment. The new shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive programs.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 72,796,887 shares, of which 254,755 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 15 February 2024 after which the company without delay will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Aktia Bank Plc

For more information:

Mia Smeds, Communicatios Director at Aktia, tel. +358 44 546 0379, smeds(a)aktia

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Central media



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.

