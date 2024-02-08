Ontex Receives A- Rating For Transparency On Climate Action

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aalst, Belgium, February 8, 2024 –Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) is proud to have received an A- rating for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change for its 2023 contributions. Ontex received the rating among 23,000 companies evaluated by global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), ranking Ontex in the top 6% of evaluated companies.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex said: "I am thrilled to share that Ontex has successfully reduced carbon emissions from its operations by over 50% in just 3 years. Our commitment to sustainability helps both our customers, who are reducing carbon in their supply chains, and our consumers, for generations to come. Together, we are closer to achieving net zero emissions and securing long-term business success."

Ontex earned its A- climate action rating by being transparent about how it emits carbon and where it is reducing emissions, and by sourcing more than 90% of the electricity used in its factories worldwide - 100% in its European factories - from renewable sources.

Ontex's climate action efforts are part of the company's 2030 sustainability strategy, which also includes actions towards driving positive change throughout the supply chain.

This year, Ontex reaffirms its positive CDP B score for Forests Disclosure, indicating the company's ability to measure and manage forest-related impacts, risks and opportunities. Ontex sources a range of forest-derived raw materials, from viscose and pulp to wood-based packaging. The company's internal due diligence system mechanisms help to assess, mitigate and prevent risks associated with deforestation or other unsustainable practices throughout the vulnerable supply chain of these materials. One of Ontex's key safeguards is to ensure that 100% of wood-based materials are sourced from certified or controlled sources. Year on year, Ontex shows solid progress in increasing the share of certified materials, culminating in over 90% in 2023.

CDP's annual disclosure process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization.

CDP asks companies to fill out questionnaires to assess their progress towards environmental stewardship. Responding companies are assessed across consecutive levels which represent the steps a company moves through as it progresses towards environmental stewardship. The levels are No disclosure (F), Disclosure (D), Awareness (C), Management (B) and Leadership (A).

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp or follow @CDP to find out more.

