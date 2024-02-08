Itel Unveils Itel P55 And P55+, Featuring India's 1St 24GB RAM, 45W Power Charging

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) itel, the most popular sub-10K smartphone brand in India, on Thursday launched two new innovative smartphones under the long-awaited Power series, featuring itel P55 and P55+, marking a significant leap into 2024.

The itel P55, 4+8GB+128GB variant will be available online at an attractive price of Rs 6,999, while the 8+16GB+128GB variant will be available offline for Rs 8,999. The itel P55+ with 8+8GB+256GB will be available online at an attractive price of Rs 9,499.

There is an introductory offer of a Rs 500 discount on both the itel P55 and P55+ models with bank offers.

"The introduction of the itel P55 and P55+ is a massive addition to our portfolio, underscoring our dedication to innovation, blending unparalleled features, sleek aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology, all wrapped in competitive price points," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

"The final addition to the Power series, itel P55T, the world's first smartphone with Android 14 GO out of the box, is also set to launch in the last week of February. Our focus remains on bringing the best possible features to the masses of India, and the launch of the new Power series at such an unbelievable price point solidifies our position in the sub-10K market as brave innovators," he added.

The launch of the P55 and P55T caters to the evolving demands of smartphone users. Amid the growing need for a long-lasting battery, rapid charging, multitasking ability, increased storage capabilities, and display clarity, the Power series seeks to address the needs of the modern smartphone user, integrating premium features into one powerful and efficient package.

Both P55 models deliver unmatched performance and premium features in the sub-10K segment, making the power series a power-packed deal for the Gen-Z.

The itel P55+ boasts an elegant vegan leather body and exquisite 3D stitching is packing a punch, boasting the best in segment 45W Power charging, taking the smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 72 minutes, or 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. The P55 isn't far behind, offering 18W Fast Charge for efficient top-ups on its expansive 5000mAh battery.

The P55+ boasts a captivating 6.56-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. The P55 features a similarly impressive 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring captivating gameplay, movie marathons, and browsing experiences.

Both P55 models offer exceptional performance capabilities. The P55+ has an ample 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8+8 configuration), and the P55 stands as India's first smartphone in the segment with 24GB RAM (8GB RAM + 16GB through memory fusion) and 128GB ROM, perfect for everyday tasks and entertainment.

Both models offer stunning image output with the 50MP AI Dual Camera system, leading users to enjoy intelligent photography enhancements and capture crystal-clear images.

Each smartphone comes with a unique set of features made to meet the varied and diverse needs of the modern youth of India ensuring a non-stop Power Play for the users.

