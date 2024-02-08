Ranveer Brar To Blend Culinary Expertise, Heart-Warming Narratives In Cooking Show 'Family Table’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, is set to host the upcoming culinary reality show 'Family Table' which will bring together the culinary expertise, heart-warming narratives, and the joy of shared meals.

The show offers a distinctive blend of entertainment and gastronomic delight, and explores the stories behind the dishes, delving into traditions and the moments that render a family meal extraordinary.

The show will also feature celebrity guests like Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, They will bring their favourite family dishes they love sharing with their loved ones and will recreate the delicacies on the show.

Talking about the same, Chef Ranveer said:“'Family Table' will present me in a new avatar, elevating the show from my previous cooking ventures.”

He continued:“In every home, there's a hidden recipe that can elevate the mood of your taste buds. To showcase these hidden gems, we are featuring diverse families from different parts of India, highlighting how food binds us all in love.”

Produced by 1947 Productions, 'Family Table' is set to stream on the EPIC ON from February 14. The show is also available on EPIC channel.

