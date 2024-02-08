Cyclist Hit By Truck In Delhi, Dies On Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A 60-year-old cyclist died after he was allegedly hit by a truck on Thursday in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Mahadeva, who hails from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, and resided at Rajpur Khurd area in the national capital.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Thursday at 6:31 a.m. a police control room call was received at Mehrauli police station regarding a cyclist hit by a truck following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, that was Y-point, Chattarpur, one person was found to be lying dead in a pool of blood and his damaged bicycle was also lying there,” said a senior police official.

The body was shifted to hospital.“Mahadeva used to take flowers from Phool Mandi (flower market), Chhatarpur and deliver the same to nearby houses and farm houses,” said the official.

The official further said that CCTV footage was being obtained and further efforts were being made to trace the offending vehicle and driver.

