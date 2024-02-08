Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Key Players, Segmentation, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global canned alcoholic beverages market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the canned alcoholic beverages market ?

The global canned alcoholic beverages market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.30% during

2024-2032.

What is Canned Alcoholic Beverages?

Canned alcoholic beverages refer to pre-packaged alcoholic drinks that are sealed in aluminium or similar cans, ready for immediate consumption. These beverages encompass a range of alcoholic options, including cocktails, beer, and hard seltzers, all conveniently packaged in sealed cans. Characteristics of canned alcoholic beverages include their ready-to-drink nature, eliminating the need for mixing or preparation. They often have lower alcohol content compared to traditional spirits, making them suitable for casual consumption. Additionally, these beverages are typically carbonated, providing a refreshing and effervescent quality. Key features of canned alcoholic beverages are their compact and lightweight packaging, which makes them ideal for on-the-go enjoyment, picnics, and outdoor gatherings. Many brands emphasize flavour variety, offering a wide selection to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the canned alcoholic beverages industry?

The growing consumer preference for convenient and portable options has been one of the primary catalysts for the expansion of the canned alcoholic beverages market. Additionally, the advent of e-commerce channels and rising investments in beverage technology are serving as significant growth drivers. Moreover, the heightened awareness of sustainable packaging and environmental considerations has led to a surge in demand for recyclable aluminum cans over glass or plastic bottles. This is pushing beverage manufacturers and consumers alike to adopt more eco-friendly alternatives which, in turn, is boosting the market of canned alcoholic beverages. In pursuit of product differentiation and consumer engagement, companies are increasingly leveraging innovative technologies such as QR codes for brand storytelling, or augmented reality experiences, enhancing the consumer's interaction with the product. These technological integrations add a layer of value to the consumer experience, further driving market growth. Regulatory frameworks that favor eco-friendly packaging materials are providing an impetus for the growth of the canned alcoholic beverages market on a global scale.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Wine



Still



Fortified



Low-alcohol

Sparkling

RTD Cocktails



Malt-based



Spirit-based

Wine-based

Hard Seltzers



Malt-based



Spirit-based Wine-based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On-trade

Liquor Stores

Online Stores Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Brown–Forman Corporation

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo plc

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Sula Vineyards

Suntory Holdings Limited Union Wine Company

