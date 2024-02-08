Cable Glands Market Report 2024-2032 | Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 5.31%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Cable Glands Market Report by Cable Type (Armoured, Unarmoured), Type (Industrial, Hazardous), Material (Brass, Stainless Steel, Plastic and Nylon, and Others), End User (Oil and Gas, Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing and Processing, Chemical, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 .' offers a detailed analysis of the cable glands market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global cable glands market size reached US$ 1,869.0 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,018.9 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2024-2032.

A cable gland is a mechanical fitting attached at the end of an electric cable to offer barrier penetration and sealing protection. It is manufactured from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, and synthetic rubbers and has a smooth and round external surface that prevents the accumulation of foreign pollutants, bacteria, and dust.

It can be used with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Additionally, cable glands offer earthing, grounding, bonding, insulation, and strain relief; thus, it is employed across semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical labs, food chemical production, and processing industries. Currently, cable glands are commercially available in varying materials, modes of utilization, and pressure range types.

Cable Glands Market Trends:

The rising demand for effective cable management systems across numerous industries with hazardous working environments is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the extensive usage of cable glands over electric sensing devices in the aerospace industry to manage ground support applications, communication systems, and mechanical cable assemblies is favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable government initiatives supporting the renewal and upgradation of network systems and local connectivity are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing establishment of diverse residential and commercial infrastructures has facilitated the adoption of cable glands in junction boxes, electric panels, and power connectors in buildings, which, in turn, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the extensive product utilization in electric vehicles (EVs) and smart grids and the advent of cable glands manufactured using volatile raw materials are contributing to the market growth.

Some of these key players include:



ABB Ltd, Amphenol Corporation

CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group)

Cortem SPA

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E

Emerson Electric Co.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hummel AG

Stahl Aktiengesellschaft

Sealcon LLC Warom Technology Incorporated Company.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cable glands market on the basis of cable type, type, material and end user.

Market Breakup by Cable Type:



Armoured Unarmoured

Market Breakup by Type:



Industrial Hazardous

Breakup by Material:



Brass

Stainless Steel

Plastic and Nylon Others

Breakup by End User:



Oil and Gas

Mining

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing and Processing

Chemical Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

